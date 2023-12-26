South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada completed his 500 wickets in international cricket in all formats. Rabada made his debut back in 2014 and is just 28 years old. Rabada went on to take a five-wicket haul during IND vs SA 1st Test 2023. Rabada became a big problem for the Indian batting lineup. Rabada got the wickets of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. Effortless! Shreyas Iyer Flicks Gerald Coetzee's Delivery Nonchalantly For A Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video)

Kagiso Rabada Completes 500 Wickets

Rabada completed 500 wickets in International cricket.



- made his debut in 2014, South Africa plays less Tests compared to many but he has been their go to man, once in a generation bowler. 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/sCjfKk7igs— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2023

