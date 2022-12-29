Kane Williamson scored his fifth double hundred in Tests, when he achieved the landmark while batting in the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022. Williamson, with his double ton, has broken Brendon McCullum's record of most double hundred in Tests for New Zealand. McCullum, the current England Test team head coach, had four and Williamson has five with this knock of his. He now has the most double hundreds for New Zealand in Tests. It was also his first overseasTest double hundred. New Zealand Awarded 5 Penalty Runs As Nauman Ali's Delivery Hits Sarfaraz Ahmed's Spare Helmet Lying On The Ground During PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Goes Past Brendon McCullum:

Fifth Test double century for Kane Williamson. A fantastic effort 💯💯#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/tEOiqMRYJB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2022

Williamson's First Overseas Double Ton:

A fifth Test double-hundred for Kane Williamson & his first overseas! The Karachi crowd & his teammates rise to applaud his 395 ball knock. His milestone also brings the declaration at 612/9, a lead of 174. Tea taken! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/S430Pri36u — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)