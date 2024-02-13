Kane Williamson penned an emotional social media note to reveal the death of his pet dog 'Sandy'. The New Zealand captain took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of his pet and wrote, "It’s with great sadness at the ripe old age of 16 we have had to say goodbye to our beloved Sandy girl. Adopted at 8 yrs of age, she came into our lives and we will forever be grateful for the happy memories she gave us as a family. Miss ya girl. Rest easy." The right-hander had earlier made several posts of him spending time with his pet dog. NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Scores Centuries in Both Innings for First Time in His Career.

Kane Williamson Mourns Death of Pet Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

