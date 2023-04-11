A dramatic sequence of action in the LSG vs RCB match at Chinnaswamy stadium saw Harshal Patel attempt a 'mankad' run out at the no strikers end in the last ball of the last over, only to fail and LSG ending up winning the game. Harshal received mixed reactions for his attempt on social media. At the same time a cryptic tweet appears from Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching stuff Dale Steyn's handle. He tweeted 'Karma' after RCB ended the match on the losing side and after some time he also deleted the tweet. Fans anticipated the tweet directed towards Harshal Patel and RCB and took to twitter immediately to react on the matter.

Dale Steyn Shares Cryptic Tweet

Dale Steyn Tweet For Harshal Patel 'Mankad'Run Out (Photo Credits: @DaleSteyn62/Twitter)

Fans Question Steyn

Why ? — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) April 10, 2023

Confusion Amidst Fans

Meaning? Who is the target here? — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 10, 2023

Fans Doubtful

Not really sure that's the case here..something else ,may be personal. — movieman (@movieman777) April 10, 2023

The Tweet was Deleted By Steyn

Dale Steyn deleted the KARMA tweet 😳 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 10, 2023

Fans Link it to RCB Defeat

