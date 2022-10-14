Karnataka is set to face Meghalaya in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy match on Friday, October 14. The match, beginning at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time), would be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Star Sports would be providing live telecast of some select games and the same applies with Disney+ Hotstar providing live streaming. Fans can also follow live score updates on the BCCI's official website and also the BCCI Domestic Twitter handle.

Karnataka vs Meghalaya Live Streaming:

Catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. (2/2) — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2022

