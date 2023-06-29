Zimbabwe continue their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier as they win their first game in the Super Six stage of the tournament beating Oman by 14-runs. Batting first, they posted a total of 332 on the board with once again a massive contribution from Sean Williams (142) and a strong finish from Sikandar Raza and Luke Jongwe. Oman's opener Kashyap Prajapati hit a stunning century to keep Oman strongly in the game but it didn't prove to be enough to take them over the line in the end. Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers with three wickets. Sean Williams Scores His Third Century of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Achieves Feat During Zimbabwe vs Oman in Super Six Clash.

ZIM vs OMA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Result

Zimbabwe continue their winning streak to start the Super Six stage with an important win 😍#CWC23 | #ZIMvOMA: https://t.co/Q8Wfk9rOEs pic.twitter.com/EDrkugEHvX — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2023

