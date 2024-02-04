Sri Lankan Debutant Chamika Gunasekara got hit on his head while batting in the 107th over of AFG vs SL one-off Test match when he attempted to duck beneath Naveed Zadran's bouncer, but the ball did not rise as much as he expected. The ball ended up hitting the top part of the helmet and despite seeming fine for some time, he faced struggles after some time, visibly in pain and had to retire hurt. Kasun Rajitha replaced him in the game as a concussion substitute. Broadcaster Goof-Up Shows Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips in South Africa’s Playing XI for 1st Test vs New Zealand, Fans React.

Kasun Rajitha Replaces Chamika Gunasekara As Concussion Substitute

🚨 Kasun Rajitha has been approved as the 'concussion replacement' for Chamika Gunasekera, who was hit on the helmet while batting during Sri Lanka's 1st inning. #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/ErXbFUdkjV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)