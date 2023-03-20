Harbhajan Singh shared a priceless moment with Brett Lee as the former Indian bowler sang the popular Bollywood song 'Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat' for the Australian on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket Masters T20 tournament. Known to be fierce competitors on the field, the two former cricket stars are good friends off it. While jamming with a few others, Harbhajan Singh sang the song for Brett Lee and the former Australian fast bowler was all smiles when Singh uttered the line, "I love you." Brett Lee's heartwarming reaction and the camaraderie between these two greats of the game is something fans would not want to miss! Shahid Afridi Signs Indian Flag Given by Security Official in Qatar, Video of Former Pakistan Captain's Gesture on Sidelines of Legends League Cricket Masters T20 2023 Goes Viral!.

Harbhajan Singh Shows His 'Love' for Brett Lee

