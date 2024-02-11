Sunrisers' owner Kavya Maran was ecstatic after the Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their second consecutive SA20 title on February 10. The Aiden Markram-led side defeated Durban's Super Giants by 89 runs in dominating fashion to successfully defend their title from the inaugural season. Tom Abell and Marco Jansen were Sunrisers' stars in this magnificent win. Maran, who attended the match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town was jubilant and she lauded the team for their terrific performance throughout the season. "Second cup, back-to-back, two in a row. So glad, so happy, the best performance by the team with bat and ball. I think they have been dominating this whole season...unbelievable to be winning it back-to-back," she said. SA20 2024: Marco Jansen Takes Five Wickets, Batters Shine As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Beat Durban's Super Giants to Capture Back-to-Back Titles.

