The CEO of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kavya Maran reacted in full joy after her team player Travis Head scored a quick century and her team SRH went on to score the highest IPL total ever. Kavya Maran also had these surprising reactions throughout the match. SRH broke their record of the highest IPL total ever. SRH scored a total of 277 a couple of weeks back against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and now they scored 287 at the loss of three wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 25 Runs.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)