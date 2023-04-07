Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's jubilant celebrations after her side dismissed Kyle Mayers in their match against Lucknow Super Giants went viral. The camera caught Maran jumping joyfully and punching the air after Mayank Agarwal took a good catch to dismiss Mayers off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling. Age Is Just a Number! Amit Mishra, 40, Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Rahul Tripathi During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kyle Mayer's Wicket:

Kavya Maran enjoyed that wicket of Kyle Mayers 😅 Only reason to see today's match ... ☺️ pic.twitter.com/MK7PGaWpfS — Emon Mukherjee (@EmonMukherjee21) April 7, 2023

'Passion'

The passion of Kavya Maran Ji 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HWCY17KxQv — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 7, 2023

'Over the Moon'

Kavya Maran over the moon after the 1st wicket. pic.twitter.com/GGFLr01WDI — jk 365 (@365_jk) April 7, 2023

