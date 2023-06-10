If someone is missed at this point for Team India on the way to a big chase of 444 at the Oval during the World Test Championship final, it is Rishabh Pant. Pant has been India's hero in all the occasions they have turned out victorious in Test cricket recently and played a big role in the chase at the Gabba during the Australia tour of 2022-21. Now, as he recovers from his accident inflicted injuries, he contributes in his own by sharing an inspirational message for the Indian cricketers on twitter where he asks them to keep believing. 'Cheating' Fans Outrage On Twitter As Cameron Green Claims Controversial Catch to Dismiss Shubman Gill During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Rishabh Pant Shares Inspirational Message

Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI ❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 10, 2023

