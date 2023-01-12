Rashid Khan sent a strong message for Australia, expressing his disappointment after the former World Cup champions opted out of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Australia chose to withdraw from the ODIs against Afghanistan in March over the Taliban's treatment of women's rights in their country. Rashid took to social media and shared a note, where he urged Australia to 'keep politics out'. He stated that he was disappointed by this decision from Cricket Australia and added that he would reconsider his future while playing in the Big Bash League. Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder for Not Bringing Him Water During IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

Rashid Khan's Message After Cricket Australia Pull Out of Afghanistan Series:

