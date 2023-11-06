Fans shared hilarious memes and jokes as they reacted to Umar Akmal's birthday wish for Virat Kohli. The star Indian batter celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5 and wishes poured in for him from all corners of the cricket world. Akmal too joined in and shared a message of his own. But instead, the message he posted on Twitter, now rebranded as 'X', drew the attention of fans. Taking to the social media platform, he shared pictures of Kohli batting against Pakistan and one of him equalling Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record. He wrote, "Happy birthday brother @imVkohli to king in India sir @sachin_rt Virat kohli @BCCI." Fans were confused as to what he meant by this caption and hence shared their reactions to this. See some below. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Wish India's Star Batter As He Turns 35.

Here's Umar Akmal's Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli

'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho'

This Meme Never Gets Old!

'Best Wish'

Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction

Sachin saab be like : Is tweet me main kyon hoon?? https://t.co/IyYnPXvycr pic.twitter.com/XLj7BNgJC7 — e-Pandey (GOAT TEMBA BAVUMA'S STAN ACCOUNT) (@e_pandey_pro) November 5, 2023

'Aayeein'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)