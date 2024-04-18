The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to social media and shared the video of their left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj wishing fans on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024. They captioned the video, "Happy Ram Navami from Keshav Maharaj and us". Keshav Maharaj also can be seen saying, "Jai Shree Ram" while wishing Indian fans. Other players of the franchise can also be seen praying while travelling in the aeroplane. Rajasthan Royals Players Show Raw Emotions After Their Two-Wicket Win Over KKR in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Happy Ram Navami from Keshav Maharaj and us 🙏💗 pic.twitter.com/QSRtOqEZJa— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2024

