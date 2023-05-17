A day after proving that he was not MS Dhoni's first wicket in Test cricket, Kevin Pietersen shared an old video of him dismissing the former Indian captain. In a post on social media, Pietersen shared the throwback video where Dhoni was seen trying to play a big shot on the leg side but could only find Alastair Cook. A day ago, the former England batter shared video evidence to prove he was not Dhoni's first Test wicket. "I’m finally going put to bed all the chat around me being Dhoni’s first Test wicket. Watch this. Evidence is clear. Nice ball though MS!" he had written. Kevin Pietersen Isn’t MS Dhoni’s First Test Wicket! Former England Cricketer Takes to Twitter, Seeking Video Clip From Lord’s Test; Fan Responds With the Footage.

Kevin Pietersen Shares Video of Him Dismissing MS Dhoni

