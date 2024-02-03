Kevin Pietersen and Shikhar Dhawan were among the members of the cricketing fraternity who heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored his first double century in Test cricket. The left-hander carried on from where he left off on Day 1 and got to his double century with a six and a four, carrying the Indian innings together. Jaiswal also became the third youngest Indian to score a double ton in Test cricket. As the youngster played out this magnificent knock, cricket stars lauded him for this achievement. Yashasvi Jaiswal Leaps in Joy After Scoring His Maiden Double Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

'Take a Bow'

Great Story Indeed!

Jaiswal - one of the greatest stories in world sport! 🩵 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 3, 2024

Well Done Yashasvi

'Rewriting Cricket History'

Yashasvi Jaiswal, you beauty, your bat has become a magic wand. Congratulations to a spectacular 200 runs! 🌟 Rewriting cricket history, one milestone at a time! #Yashasvi200 @ybj_19 #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/v7SzJ8e7CG — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2024

Wasim Jaffer Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

His off side strokeplay and lofted shots are a sight to behold. But what impresses me the most about this young man is his hunger for runs. A vital knock in the context of the series, very well played @ybj_19 👏🏽 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/xy7mU4opqf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)