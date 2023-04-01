Khaleel Ahmed created history on Saturday, April 2 as he became the fastest Indian to take 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals' fast bowler achieved this feat while competing against Lucknow Super Giants. Ahmed got to the mark in just 35 matches, two lesser than Amit Mishra, who had gotten to the 50-wicket mark in 37 games. Axar Patel Bowls Sensational Delivery to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Khaleel Ahmed Creates Record

Khaleel Ahmed becomes the fastest Indian to reach 50 IPL wickets: Fastest Indians to 50 IPL wickets (matches): 35 - Khaleel* 37 - Amit Mishra 39 - Mohit Sharma 40 = RP Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 1, 2023

