Khushdil Shah the spinning sensation of Multan Sultans took a brilliant catch as he dismissed Salman Ali Agha during the final of PSL 2024 against Islamabad United. Salman Ali Agha got caught and bowled by Khushdil Shah as he chipped the ball with an edge towards the bowler which resulted in a catch. Khushdil Shah then went on to perform a 'Chef's Kiss' celebration after dismissing the batsman. Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans by Two Wickets To Win PSL 2024.

Watch Video Here

