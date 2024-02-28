Kiran Navgire has completely utilised the opportunity in the opening slot to her advantage after Vrinda Dinesh got injured and raced to a half-century in just 25 deliveries. Chasing a score of 162, Kiran raced off to the blocks and took on the MI-W bowlers smashing them all around the park to reach her first half-century of WPL 2024. Hayley Matthews Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs UPW-W Match.

Kiran Navgire Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024

Back to back SIXES from Navgire as she brings up her FIFTY off just 25 deliveries. A solid knock this! 🔥💥👏 Live - https://t.co/B5aPe30OXX #TATAWPL #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/ZxgVK6IR5h — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)