Controversy has sparked recently regarding the selection of Virat Kohli in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Reports have suggested he will be dropped from the team and won't travel to West Indies and USA. Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad has escalated the debate by a recent social media post. In his post he has alleged that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked chief selector Ajit Agarkar to convince the other selectors to not select Virat Kohli. He has also tried to convince Rohit Sharma who has also denied to leave Virat Kohli out. Azad revealed that according to the information he received, the deadline for leaving out Kohli from the squad was till March 15. Now that it has ended in a failure, Virat Kohli will feature in Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Azad has also attacked Shah saying 'Nincompoops should not involve themselves in selection process'. Virat Kohli Returns to India From London As He Gears Up for IPL 2024.

Kirti Azad, 1983 CWC Winner, Attacks Jay Shah For His ‘Involvement’ in Selection Process

Why should Jay Shah, he is not a selector, to give responsibility to Ajit Agarkar to talk to the other selectors and convince them that Virat Kohli is not getting a place in the T20 team. For this, time was given till 15th March. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Agarkar was… pic.twitter.com/FyaJSClOLw — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) March 17, 2024

