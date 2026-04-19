Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally secured their first victory of the IPL 2026 season on Sunday, defeating Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the team ended a five-match losing streak with a disciplined all-round performance. The long-awaited result immediately triggered a wave of humorous memes across social media platforms, with fans celebrating the 'return of the Knights' in a light-hearted fashion. The victory sparked trending topics on X and Instagram, as supporters shared viral posts poking fun at the team's previous struggles. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Finally!

KKR finally tasting victory in 2026 pic.twitter.com/1LK8TLUPux — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2026

KKR Fans Right Now

KKRians Now

Every Kkr Fans Right Now :- 💙 pic.twitter.com/HbhqlM0gwE — Ayush Shrivastava (@Tequilaspeaks) April 19, 2026

KKR Fans After First Win

-KKR finally win a match -Rinku back in form - Varun back in form KKR fans right now:#IPL2026 #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/EuZ0QVfUZa — The4thUmpire (@Da4thUmpire) April 19, 2026

Zinda Hai

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