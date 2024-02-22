Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hope to have a memorable campaign in IPL 2024, which starts with a contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Eden Gardens. The contest is a significant one as it features two Australian stalwarts--Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc--who are interestingly the two most expensive players in IPL history going up against each other. KKR next travel to Bengaluru to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 29 before moving on to Visakhapatnam to clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 3. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

KKR IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)