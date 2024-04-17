Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine came up with his maiden T20 century. Sunil Narine displayed a top-notch performance and sent every other Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler out of the park until Trent Boult dismissed him. Sunil Narine scored 109 runs in just 56 balls. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media and appreciated Narine's top performance. Gambhir posted an image of the KKR opener and wrote, "There was, there is, there will be…only one!". Sunil Narine Hugs Gautam Gambhir After Scoring Century During KKR vs RR IPL 2024, Picture Goes Viral.

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Gautam Gambhir

There was, there is, there will be…only one! pic.twitter.com/tphZngUWhx— Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)