KL Rahul smashed his seventh Test century during the opening day of first Test vs South Africa. With this Rahul joined Wasim Jaffer in becoming the only two Indian openers with a century in South Africa. Jaffer was quick to respond to Rahul's feat with a meme.

💯 A phenomenal century by @klrahul11 here at the SuperSport Park. This is his 7th Test ton 👏👏#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mQ4Rfnd8UX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2021

Wasim Jaffer's Reaction

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 😁 very well played 👏🏼 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

