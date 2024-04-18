The players and management staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) have special wishes for their captain KL Rahul on his 32nd birthday. Everyone on the team from youngsters Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Thakur to big hitters Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock and the head coach Justin Langer compiled their wishes in a single video. LSG took to social media to share the video and captioned it as, "Our family celebrating the most special one". KL Rahul Birthday Special: A Look at Indian Cricket Star’s Top Knocks in International Cricket As He Turns 32.

Watch Video Here

Our family celebrating the most special one 💙 pic.twitter.com/xmsgZIxa9U— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)