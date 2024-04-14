KL Rahul has been a mainstay for his teams in T20s for a long time now. Be it the Indian cricket team or RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, he has played some super classy shots on the way to score big runs for his team. This time when he hit Andre Russell for a big six during the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens, he completed 300 sixes in T20s. Ramandeep Singh Catch Video: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Take Brilliant Diving Catch to Dismiss Deepak Hooda During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024.

KL Rahul Completes 300 Sixes in T20s

Indians with 300 T20 sixes: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, KL RAHUL 🔥🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EW20Wxv8uo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 14, 2024

