India's new 'Mr Dependable', KL Rahul, showcased calmness and grit determination during the ongoing IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, scoring his eighth One-Day International century. Rahul scored his eighth ODI ton in 87 balls, laced with nine fours and one solitary six, which came after India collapsed from 99 for 1 to 113 for 4. Overall, this is Rahul's 21st international hundred for the India national cricket team, having scored 11 in Tests, 8 in ODIs, and 2 in T20Is. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Kristian Clarke Remove Star India Batter Off A Regular Delivery In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

KL Rahul Hits 8th ODI Ton

