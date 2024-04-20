Lucknow Super Giants secured a dominating victory over Chennai Super Kings at their home on Friday in a crucial IPL 2024 clash. KL Rahul shined with the bat as he scored a stunning knock of 82 runs off 53 deliveries guiding the home side to victory. Rahul was also awarded the man of the match for his performance. After the match when the players of both the sides were shaking hands with each other, KL Rahul removed his cap while shaking hands with MS Dhoni and again put it on when the handshake was done. Fans spotted it as an act of respect for the veteran cricketer and made Rahul's heart-winning gesture viral on social media. MS Dhoni Acknowledges Fans Chanting For Him at Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

KL Rahul Removes Cap Before Shaking Hands With MS Dhoni

Removing the Cap for MS. 🥺🫡 The Respect for him @klrahul ❤ pic.twitter.com/2BwQ8UBr01 — Fazil 𝕏 KL (@Dark_Fz7) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)