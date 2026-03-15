Knocked Over! Taskin Ahmed Bowls Peach of Delivery to Castle Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video)

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Taskin Ahmed produced a moment of magic with a peach of a delivery to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan for just 4, leaving Pakistan’s run chase in tatters during the PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026, which is also a series decider. Chasing a target of 291, the visitors slumped to 17/3 as Taskin’s sharp inswinger beat Rizwan’s defence to clip the off-stump. Rizwan managed just 58 runs in the three-ODI series, with his highest 44 coming in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026, which Pakistan won via DLS. Ahmed also picked up the wicket of Sahizada Farhan for 6. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI 2026.

Taskin Ahmed Cleans Up Mohammad Rizwan

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).