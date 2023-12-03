Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq shared an anecdote where he revealed his teammate Salman Ali Agha's Instagram message to Virat Kohli after his fight with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during the IPL 2023. Kohli's on-field spat with Naveen drew a lot of headlines earlier this year during IPL 2023. The two players were involved in a heated confrontation in which Gautam Gambhir also got involved later on after the completion of a match. Both players, however, resolved their differences and hugged each other during an ICC World Cup 2023 match. Imam, while speaking on a podcast, shared what Salman wrote and shared, "Kohli bache, easy ho jaa. Kya ho gaya hai?" He later clarified that Salman might also have said "Kohli bhai" instead of "bacche" and he was not sure as to what he had exactly written. Italy Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks ‘GOAT’ Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Indian Cricketer, Shares Picture of Star Batter’s No 18 Jersey.

