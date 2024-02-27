Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) Women’s team convincingly defeated Gujarat Giant’s side in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match. Captain Smriti Mandhana scored 43 runs to chase the 107-target set by the Giants at M Chinnaswamy stadium –the home ground of the RCB franchise. During RCB’s batting – when the game was nearly won, fans started chanting Virat Kohli’s name. Though the men’s T20 competition – the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start late in March, fans are eagerly waiting for their star performers. Virat Kohli is currently spending time with his family following the birth of his second child – Akaay. Bayern Munich Name Virat Kohli As Cross-Sports Equivalent of Manuel Neuer On Social Media Platform 'X', Formerly Twitter (See Post)

Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Chanting Virat Kohli’s name during RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Match

very loud 'kohli-kohli' chants at the chinnaswamy stadium. send this to sunil gavaskar who thinks kohli should miss ipl pic.twitter.com/JrvqpYf840 — Aman (@CricketSatire) February 27, 2024

