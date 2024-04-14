The Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dream form in the Indian Premier League 2024 and ended up winning their fourth match of the tournament. KKR defeated the Lucknow Super Giants for the first time in the cash-rich league by seven wickets. The hosts never really allowed LSG to take control in the match and were brilliant in all the departments. Apart from the bowlers putting up a decent bowling performance, KKR opener Phil Salt played a match-decisive knock and remained unbeaten on 89 runs from 47 balls. In the end, Knight Riders chased down 162 runs with ease. LSG were only able to score 161/7 in their 20 overs while batting first. Shamar Joseph Concedes 22 Runs Off His First Over on IPL Debut During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

KKR Achieve First Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

MUSKURAIYE, HUM JEET GAYE! 😊 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2024

