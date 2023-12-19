West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who has recently impressed in the T20I series against England, gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs 1. 50 Crore. KKR previously looked to get a backup of Andre Russell by bidding for Rovman Powell but missed him. Now they have Sherfane Rutherford's services in the same role. 'Even Gambhir is Smiling' Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After KKR Buy Mitchell Starc for Record Price of INR 24.75 Crore At IPL 2024 Auction Goes Viral.

Sherfane Rutherford Sold to KKR for INR 1.50 Crore

Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to @KKRiders for his base price of INR 1.5 Crore 🙌#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)