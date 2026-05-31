Krunal Pandya Outfoxes Jos Buttler To Stump Out Batter in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya produced a moment of tactical brilliance to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batsman Jos Buttler in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The experienced left-arm spinner outfoxed the dangerous English opener, pulling off a crucial wicket that put RCB in complete command during the middle overs. Seeing Buttler stepping down the track to break the scoring shackles, Pandya cleverly adjusted his trajectory, darting a wider delivery outside the off-stump. Buttler was left completely stranded out of his crease, allowing RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to whip off the bails effortlessly. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Krunal Pandya Outsmarts Jos Buttler

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).