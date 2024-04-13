Kuldeep Sen completed a catch to dismiss Atharva Taide despite there being a confusion with Sanju Samson during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2024. Taide attempted a pull shot off Avesh Khan's bowling in the fourth over of the contest and the ball went up in the air. Both Samson and Sen were positioning themselves to complete the catch and it might well have resulted in a confusion but the fast bowler caught it safely and later shared a laugh with Samson. IPL 2024: ‘Last Ball of the Game’ Sanju Samson’s Response on Where Rajasthan Royals Lost to Gujarat Titans Goes Viral.

Kuldeep Sen Takes Catch to Dismiss Atharva Taide

A bit of confusion but Kuldeep Sen holds onto it eventually! 😎 Avesh Khan with the wicket of Atharva Taide as #PBKS reach 38/1 after 6 overs. Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia #TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/K9Chhgm1Za — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2024

