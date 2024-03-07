After taking a 3-1 lead in the Test series against England, team India is on course to take control of the fifth and final test of the series. Batting first the England team started well but their batting order quickly started to crumble once the spinners came into the attack. Kuldeep Yadav in particular did most of the damage to the England side taking five wickets for 72 runs in 15 overs. This is his fourth five-wicket haul In Test Cricket. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stoke, Ollie Pop, Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett in England’s first inning. Kuldeep also reaches 50 wicket milestone in the test. At the time of writing, England is 185/ 8 with Ravindra Jadeja (1) and Ravi Ashwin (2) picking up other wickets for India. Stumped! Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Ollie Pope With Googly Before Lunch on Day 1 of Ind vs Eng 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Completes His Fourth Five-wicket Haul in Test Cricket

