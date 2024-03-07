Kuldeep Yadav shattered England's batting lineup as he went on to take a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Ravi Ashwin also went on to take a four-wicket haul and was also playing his 100th Test. While going back to the dressing room after bowling England all-out Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Ashwin were seen engaging in a heartwarming moment as Kuldeep went on to give his match ball to Ashwin. The ball was given back by Ashwin to Kuldeep. Kuldeep Yadav Completes His Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat in Ind vs Eng 5th Test 2024 Day 1.

