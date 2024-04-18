Delhi Capitals left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav seemed angry on the field during the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match. On the fourth ball of the seventh over of the first innings, Gujarat Titans batsman Rahul Tewatia placed the ball off Kuldeep towards the leg side. However, the ball went straight to Mukesh Kumar, who threw the ball towards the non-striker's end. Kuldeep didn't like the gesture and shouted at Mukesh or the same and said, 'Pagal hai kya', which meant 'Are you mad'. Rohit Sharma Reacts As He Sees Pic of His 20-Year-Old Self in Dressing Room Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Was Struggling To Get Beard’ (Watch Video)

Kuldeep Yadav Gets Angry During GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Angry 💢 kullu 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y7NQy1NQD3 — RITIKA RO 45 (@RITIKAro45) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)