Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on April 12. The chinaman bowler, who was out with an injury for the past few games, made a return to the playing XI and did so in some style. Kuldeep dismissed Marcus Stoinis (8), bamboozled Nicholas Pooran with a gem for a duck and and KL Rahul (39). He finished with figures of 3/20 and set up the foundation for Delhi Capitals to restrict Lucknow Super Giants' to 167/7 which they chased down in 18.1 overs. Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants by Six Wickets in IPL 2024; Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk Star As DC Register Second Victory of Season.

Kuldeep Yadav Wins Man of the Match

For his skilful bowling display in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav becomes the Player of the Match 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0W0hHHG2sq#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/rVfgFWWHiM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

