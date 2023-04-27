Rajasthan Royals are missing the services of Trent Boult due to a niggle today and to reinforce his new ball value. they used Kuldip Yadav as their left arm seam option upfront replacing Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, with CSK batting in a little trouble against spinners, they bring in Ambati Rayudu in place of Akash Singh in the middle to take the game further deep.

Kuldip Yadav, Ambati Rayudu Introduced As Impact Players

