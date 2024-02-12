Madhya Pradesh quick Kulwant Khejroliya takes a memorable five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda. Kulwant picked four wickets in four balls dismissing Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt and Akash Singh on his way to the fifer. Riding on his strong bowling performance Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda by an innings and 52 runs. Kulwant is only the third bowler in history to achieve the feat in Ranji Trophy. KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Devdutt Padikkal to Replace to Injured Indian Cricketer: Report.

Kulwant Khejroliya Scalps Four Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries

4⃣ in 4⃣! 🔥 Kulwant Khejroliya scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls en route to his five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Indore. Relive the four wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6bvps90cWn pic.twitter.com/gk0QQFRjUe — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 12, 2024

Kulwant Khejroliya Achieves Unique Feat

Madhya Pradesh's Kulwant Khejroliya becomes the third bowler to record four wickets in consecutive balls in the #RanjiTrophy during an innings win vs Baroda. It also marked his first First-Class fifer (5/34). SS Saini and M Mudashir are the other Indians to achieve the mark. — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 12, 2024

