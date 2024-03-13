After the five-match series between India and England was over the opening batsman of England Ben Duckett was spotted trekking in the hills of Dharamshala. During his trekking, he encountered a person who looked exactly like him and the photo of the same is going viral all over social media. Fans have their own ways of saying funny stuff when the photo is posted. Scroll down to have a look at all those hilarious comments. 'How Many Runs...?' James Anderon Reveals His Conversation With Shubman Gill During Altercation in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala.

Lost Brothers?

Lost brothers? — Anshuman Singh (@indiancrusher) March 11, 2024

Kumbh ke mele me bichde hue bhai

Kumbh ke mele me bichde hue bhai 😭😭😭 — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) March 11, 2024

Same Same But Different

Same same but different 😁😁 — Aasif Mir 🦅 (@Slit991) March 11, 2024

Duckett Bucket

Duckett Bucket — Mass Mayanti !!! (@MassMayanti) March 11, 2024

19 20 ka hi Farak Hai

19 20 ka hi farak hai — Harkomal Mehta (@harkomalmehta) March 12, 2024

