Kusal Mendis pulled off a run out similar to what MS Dhoni had done during his days in international cricket, during the Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League 2023 match. Lahiru Samarakoon, the batter, had swatted the ball on the leg side off Binura Fernando's bowling and the fielder came up with a wayward throw. But Mendis had positioned himself well to gather the ball and then used his sharp reflexes to throw it back onto the stumps. Later, TV replays confirmed that the batter had fallen short of his crease when the ball hit the stumps. Maheesh Theekshana Shows Wonderful Reflexes To Take Catch off His Bowling During Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)