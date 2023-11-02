Kyle Jamieson has joined the New Zealand squad at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as cover for the injured Matt Henry. The fast bowler appeared to be in discomfort midway through an over in the New Zealand vs South Africa match and later, was taken for scans. Jamieson, as per a statement by New Zealand Cricket, will join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of their match against Pakistan on October 4. New Zealand already have skipper Kane Williamson out of action after he suffered a thumb fracture during the tournament. "The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday," head coach Gary Stead said. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Kyle Jamieson Joins NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Squad

Kyle Jamieson has been called into the BLACKCAPS @cricketworldcup squad in India as cover 🏏 #CWC23https://t.co/cdp835T24e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)