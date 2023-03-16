Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the round of 16 of the All England Badminton Championships 2023. The game has an approximate starting time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the All England Badminton Championships 2023. However, this match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans meanwhile can watch the live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and BWF's official YouTube Channel. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of All England Badminton Championships 2023 With First-Round Defeat to China’s Zhang Yi Man.

Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)