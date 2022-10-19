Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed his spot at the top of the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder's rankings. The Bangladesh international has a total rating of 266 and moved to the top after an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi is second on the list.

Back on 🔝 New No.1 all-rounder crowned in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings update 📈 Details 👇https://t.co/evLDuY4gja — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)