Hardik Pandya has started his training with bat and ball as he eyes a comeback in the IPL 2024 after getting injured during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has been in rehab and entirely focused on his fitness as he prepares himself for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 later in the year in June. Ahead of that, Hardik was spotted in an ad shoot where he refuses to eat Gujarati food Jalebi and Fafda offered to him by the shooting team citing fitness and asks the executive to meet his nutritionist, chef and the director of the shoot. Soon after a video of Rishabh Pant also surfaced in which he is arguing with another executive from an ad-shoot for not wanting to do an emotional scene. Fans anticipated both being a staged PR move and shared their thoughts on social media. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Likely to Be Excluded From Central Contracts Due to Lack of Participation in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Matches: Report.

Just A PR Stunt

Nothing just a PR Stunt 😒 — 🇮🇳 Thomas Cup 🏆 (@Anmolkakkar27) February 23, 2024

Looks Scripted

Looks scripted! — Adnan Faheem, GPHR, SPHRi, SHRM-SCP (@AF2311) February 23, 2024

Looks Like Ad

Looks like a #ad — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) February 23, 2024

