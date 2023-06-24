After a disappointing outing in the World Test Championship 2023 final, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from India Test squad for the West Indies tour. It is getting considered by fans that the transition in Indian cricket has finally started and he is the first one to be phased out. Although Pujara seems to yet not give up on his International career as he shares of video of him on social media, putting in the hard yards. Fans, a few of whom considered his exclusion as 'unfair' shared their thoughts on twitter teeling him to talk through the bat. ‘What's the Need of Four Openers...How Did Ruturaj Jump the Queue?’ Former Cricketer Wasim Jaffer Questions India’s Test Squad Selection for West Indies Tour.

Cheteshwar Pujara Practice Video

Let Your Bat Do the Talking

Proper illustration of "let your bat do the talking". https://t.co/hrslVLlQwz — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 24, 2023

Comeback Stronger

Come back stronger Pujji 🥂 https://t.co/DgZqo4v5Kc — Shubh 👽 (@ShubhKvnsvl) June 24, 2023

Comeback With Vengeance

Keep Practicing

Keep trying practising. Still you have a chance to play for India. If you prove to the selectors and management they given a chance many you failed now you can fight and come back. Best wishes to you. — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) June 24, 2023

Prove Everyone Wrong

Pujji, Master this shot and prove everyone wrong.🤩 pic.twitter.com/aPDB2udET9 — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) June 24, 2023

