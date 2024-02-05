After a few not-up-to-the-mark performances, Shubman Gill has come forward and has scored a century in the 2nd Test against England. Shubman Gill has now shut a lot of people once again whosoever were in doubt. To this ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who has mentored Gill in the past took to his social media and wrote, "Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three digit mark, Well played my boy - let the bat do the talking." Ravi Ashwin Engages in Heated Exchange With Jonny Bairstow After Latter’s Dismissal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Yuvraj Singh

Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three digit mark 💯 Well played my boy - let the bat do the talking 🤫 @ShubmanGill #IndiaVSEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 4, 2024

